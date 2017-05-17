AV Stumpfl Appoints Theatrixx Canadian Distributor

AV Stumpfl has appointed the Canadian company Theatrixx as its exclusive media server and show control distributor for Canada.

The Montreal-based company distributes and manufactures technical equipment for the performing arts industry. Theatrixx Technologies also designs custom equipment that offers solutions for video, lighting, audio, power, and cabling challenges.

“Coming from a country with a lot of mountains ourselves, we have always had a soft spot for Canada and its majestic landscapes. However, it was obviously not just the beauty of this country that made us look for a direct distribution partner; it was the vibrancy of the Canadian creative scene,” said AV Stumpfl CEO Fabian Stumpfl. “Canadian companies are among the best in the whole world when it comes to finding innovative ways for using media server and show control solutions to create unique experiences.

“Theatrixx has a dedicated team of experienced and highly enthusiastic individuals with a deep understanding of AV technology solutions. We are confident that our media servers and related products will soon become much more well known in Canada, thanks to Jacques and his team.”

“AV Stumpfl is a staple of quality and innovation. From the projection screens to the media server line, each of their products breathes passion and forward thinking,” said Jacques Tessier, Theatrixx president. “My team and I were impressed by their new product range, going from small media players to the incredible RAW Engine, but more importantly we saw partners as dedicated as us to empower creators and operators around the world. Furthermore, the road map for new products, recent investments, and wonderful new talent joining the ranks, convinced us that AV Stumpfl represents definitely the future of media servers, picture sequence players, and show control.”