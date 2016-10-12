AV Sales Veteran Launches New York Metro-Area Rep Firm

With almost 30 years of sales experience in electronic systems and design solutions, Toby Daschbach, formerly of Sapphire Marketing, has launched Metro Tech Reps, the newest manufacturers rep firm to serve the New York metro area. Metro Tech Reps is currently interviewing manufacturers to develop a comprehensive and prominent offering of innovative solutions for New York’s most successful consultants and system integrators.

Toby Daschbach

For the consultant and integrator, Metro Tech Reps brings extensive experience as a go-to resource for clients by communicating project status, advising on product selection, and ensuring technical assistance. Metro Tech Reps is committed to solving the problem of getting the products and support needed to ensure success in even the most complex jobs.

For the manufacturer, Metro Tech Reps will help to solve the riddle of getting products specified. Metro Tech Reps will engineer the choice of product lines to take advantage of synergistic selling and get manufacturers maximum exposure.

Daschbach is an award-winning sales rep with expertise in some of the most multi-faceted and dynamic system designs in the marketplace. He has been involved in spec’ing products into some of New York City’s most prestigious technology-rich spaces including Coach’s new global headquarters at 10 Hudson Yard, IAC Global headquarters on the West Side Highway, the complete restack of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Columbia University Medical Center’s Vagelos Education Center—just a few, among a portfolio of many, many more best in class projects.

“I’ve been prepping for this opportunity since the day my first boss told me to buy a suit and don’t tell anyone you are 19,” Daschbach said. “Success drives me, and launching my own rep firm has been a long-time dream. The timing was finally right for me to hang my own shingle. With the right products and solutions to represent, I know that I will be helping my clients be successful too.”