On June 16, 2015 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rosen Centre Hotel, Audinate will be hosting the all-day Dante AV Networking World conference at InfoComm 2015 for the fifth consecutive year. The free all-day event will feature presentations, training workshops, and interactive panel discussions led by industry experts. The event will also feature a major interoperability demonstration of Dante-enabled products from leading audio manufacturers. AV Networking World will also feature giveaways throughout the day, a sponsored lunch for all attendees, and a hosted networking mixer at the end of the day. Conference attendees will earn 4 CTS RU credits.