Barco Launches Meeting Room Solution

Brussels, Belgium--Barco has launched ClickShare, a solution designed to solve issues commonly experienced in meeting rooms worldwide.

This one click meeting room technology helps the presenter get the presentation on-screen in a second, and also allows the other people in the meeting to participate more actively, according to the company.

A standard ClickShare set-up consists of four USB devices (the 'ClickShare Buttons'), a storage basket (the 'ClickShare Tray') for neatly storing the Buttons when they're not in use and a Base Unit. The Base Unit has a fixed connection to the meeting room's AV system and handles all processing. Users who want to put their presentation on the large meeting room screen simply connect a Button to their PC or MAC, click it, and immediately their desktop is transferred wirelessly to the large visualization system.

ClickShare doesn't interfere with the laptop's resolution, and it automatically displays the screen content optimally. ClickShare also allows users to show video clips with frame rates of up to 20 fps.

ClickShare enables the other meeting attendees to participate more actively. When they too connect a ClickShare Button to their laptop, they can put their content on-screen as well. In total, four participants can be on-screen simultaneously. This saves users the hassle of disconnecting the video cable and passing it to a colleague.

"ClickShare is one of those innovations that really excite people," said Eric Van Zele, CEO of Barco. "You can immediately see that it's a spot-on concept that will make life easier for millions of people every day. And the best thing is: ClickShare is so incredibly simple to use. Click and you're on-screen. Everybody can do it. And because people are encouraged to share more information with the other participants, ClickShare will change meeting dynamics forever. Barco is very proud to launch this product today - we really believe ClickShare will strengthen our company's position in the Corporate AV market."