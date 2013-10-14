Extron Now Shipping Media Presentation Switcher with DTP Extension

The What: Extron Electronics is now shipping the MPS 602, a simple-to-use, six input media presentation switcher for digital and analog sources. It offers digital video switching with three HDCP-compliant HDMI inputs and one DTP 230 twisted pair input, and analog video switching with two RGB inputs that are digitized for distribution to the digital outputs.

The What Else: For increased flexibility, the MPS 602 includes a DTP 230 twisted pair output and an HDMI output that are switch-selectable. The DTP 230 input and output extend video, audio, and bidirectional control signals to DTP 230 transmitters and receivers, each over a single CATx cable up to 230 feet (70 meters).

The MPS 602 also includes several audio switching and processing features, available power amplification, plus flexible control options for complete switching and distribution with local and remote display support. The MPS 602 is available in three models: a non-amplified version with a variable preamp output, the MPS 602 SA that adds a stereo 4/8 ohm power amplifier, and the MPS 602 MA with a mono 70 volt amplifier.



The DTP 230 twisted pair input on the MPS 602 can receive signals from a remote DTP 230 transmitter in areas such as a conference table, lectern, or wall for connecting a guest laptop. The DTP 230 twisted pair output can be used to transmit digital AV signals from an MPS 602 in a rack to a DTP 230 receiver behind a flat-panel display on a wall, above a ceiling-mounted projector, or any other remote location. To simplify installation, bidirectional RS-232 and IR signals can be inserted from a control system and transmitted over the single CATx cable together with the video and audio, enabling control of a source or display. The MPS 602 can also remotely power the DTP 230 transmitter and receiver over the same CATx cable, streamlining system design and installation.

The MPS 602 includes six-input analog audio switching, a mic/line input with 48 volt phantom power, HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, and several audio processing features for mixing and ducking. The mic ducking feature automatically reduces program audio when it detects a microphone signal, replacing the need for a separate ducking processor. To streamline audio setup, the MPS 602 features front panel mic and program audio output volume controls that allow for independent adjustment of mic volume, program audio volume, and muting. Two MPS 602 models feature integrated power amplifiers. The MPS 602 SA delivers stereo power amplification with 50 watts rms per channel into 4 ohms and 25 watts rms per channel into 8 ohms, while the MPS 602 MA provides mono 70 volt amplification with 100 watts rms output.

The Why: "The MPS 602 provides integrators with the ideal product that simplifies AV switching and delivers powerful integration capabilities, including twisted pair signal extension and audio amplification," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "Using the built-in DTP extension, integrators can streamline system designs in a wide variety of environments with local and remote sources and displays."