Auralex Founder Delivers Lecture at Summer NAMM TEC Tracks

It was more than just guitars and ukuleles at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, Tenn., as Auralex founder and president Eric Smith gave a special lecture on home and project studio acoustics as part of the convention’s TEC Tracks lecture series.

From the project studio to mobile situations to recording in your bedroom, there are a variety of portable, cost-effective acoustical treatment options that let users reconfigure and tune their spaces quickly and easily. Smith presented these solutions, along with advice about how to control the most common acoustical issues facing the recordist and musician.



Smith will share his expertise at CRAS Gear Expo 2015 on August 1 at the school’s campus in Arizona