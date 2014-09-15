Audix Hosts Guitar, Mic Giveaway

If you're in the market for an Audix i5 multipurpose microphone, you're in luck — Audix Microphones has partnered with G&L Guitars, Jim Dunlop, and Orange Amplification to give away more than $6,400 in merchandise to one winner. Enter the contest here.

"This giveaway is wholly centered around guitars, and it is one of our best giveaways yet," says Cliff Castle, Audix co-founder and vice president of sales. "We're including some of our products which have been most popular with our guitar-playing audience, and it was the perfect opportunity for us and our partner companies to connect. The response has already been massive."

The prize package includes the iconic Audix i5 multipurpose dynamic microphone, which recently became the manufacturer's highest-selling microphone due to its popularity in a diverse range of applications.

Prizes for the giveaway include:

· From Audix: An RAD360 Guitar Wireless System, D6 Mic with CabGrabber XL for bass amps, CX112B Large Diaphragm Studio Condenser Mic (includes shock mount), i5 Mic and CabGrabber for combo amps, and OM6 Dynamic Vocal Mic

· From G&L: A Fallout Electric Guitar

· From Orange Amplification: A TH30C 30-Watt 2-Channel Combo Amp

· From Jim Dunlop: An arsenal of effects pedals, including an MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay, MXR Phase 90, MXR Super Badass Distortion, MXR Analog Chorus, MXR Full Bore Metal Distortion, MXR Micro Amp Plus, and a Jimi Hendrix 70th Anniversary Tribute Cry Baby Wah, plus 12 sets of strings

The contest runs until midnight (PST) on Wednesday, October 15. It is open to entrants ages 18 and over in countries where participating companies have authorized distributors.

Audix Microphones is one of the most recognized microphone companies in the industry, consistently raising the bar in the pro audio world with innovative, award‐winning products. Audix was founded in 1984 with a mission that remains unchanged: To design, engineer, and manufacture high-performing, innovative products that contribute to the advancement of the professional audio industry. Year after year, Audix microphones are recognized for their innovative design, performance, quality, durability, and value. Artists touring with Audix mics include Bonnie Raitt; Crosby, Stills & Nash; Blink 182; Alanis Morissette; the Doobie Brothers; Ani DiFranco; and country music legend Willie Nelson.