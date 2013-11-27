Pixel Projects Expands Globally with 7 New Offices

- Pixel Projects Ltd has revealed a global expansion, citing a significant number of Pixel Projects’ clients having global presencey.
- Pixel Projects will form a group made up of 7 locally registered companies under the same ownership. The new offices are located in New York, Dubai, Moscow, Singapore, Lagos and Rio. All staff will be employed directly by Pixel Projects, ensuring consistency, streamlining and standardizing of business practices, the company says.
- Paddy O’Brien, managing director, said: “The expansion will combine the benefits of being a global entity with the high standards, friendly service and quality expected from a smaller organization.”
- The company says that at no point will projects be outsourced or issued to 3rd party contractors, in order to ensure continued stringent quality control.
- In order to facilitate these operations, the supply chain will be extended to build a network of global suppliers. The use of trusted global manufacturers will mean an improvement on current delivery times with more direct procurement. For clients, the simplicity of dealing with effectively a single entity will remain with the additional benefit of localized point of contacts.
- These improved logistics will also provide Pixel Projects’ clients with the opportunity to have uniform collaborative meeting rooms installed globally, meaning a company’s staff can travel from office to office yet be completely familiar with the operation of a room’s audio visuals irrespective of location. This strategy increases value for money to the client by enhancing familiarity and maximizing flexibility.
- As part of the expansion, Pixel Projects will be increasing staff numbers so that each office is working to the time zones of that particular region. The entirety of the staff will be employed directly by Pixel Projects. This team will be in place to ensure that Pixel Projects clients’ needs are met around the clock and globe.
- With the expansion already underway, there has already been substantial investment within the London team, with twenty new staff now in place to facilitate the extra work the expansion will generate in the UK.