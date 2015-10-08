Audio-Technica Offers Rebates on Select Wireless Systems

Audio-Technica is offering $25.00 and $50.00 rebates on its System 10 Stack-Mount Digital Wireless System ($25.00 rebate) and System 10 Stompbox Digital Wireless System ($50.00 rebate). Systems purchased from an authorized A-T dealer in the U.S. and its territories between October 1, 2015, and December 31, 2015, are eligible for a rebate on each system purchased, with no limits.

System 10 eligible products and U.S. street prices:

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101 UniPak Transmitter System (stack-mount) $279.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/G Guitar System $299.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/H Headworn Microphone System $349.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/H92 Miniature Headworn Microphone System $379.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/H92-TH Miniature (beige) Headworn Microphone System $379.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/L Lavalier Microphone System $349.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1102 Handheld Microphone System $299.95

$50.00 rebate: ATW-1501 Stompbox Guitar Wireless System $349.95

(Rebate not eligible on System 10 Camera-Mount and System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Wireless Systems)

The rebate details can be found on the company's website.