AMX Sponsors Leadership Initiatives

Richardson, TX--AMX has partnered with the Consortium on School Networking (CoSN) for a collection of Leadership Initiatives, a series of educator-focused, vendor-neutral discussion panels to help education technology leaders address their key challenges.

“AMX is honored to join with CoSN in sharing proven, best practices and innovations — implemented globally — that are solving today’s most pressing education technology issues," said AMX vice president of education sales, Michael Peveler. "Beyond the power that technology has to create a more effective, dynamic learning environment for students and teachers, it’s the tool that will help us realize safer, more environmentally sustainable schools.”

Through the partnership, AMX will sponsor CoSN Leadership Initiatives on Crisis Preparedness, Green Computing, Value of Investment (VOI), Empowering the 21st Century Superintendent, and Small District Technology Leadership.

In addition to these Leadership Initiatives, AMX will be participating in a Crystal Ball session highlighting new product developments and trends at the CoSN Conference 2011 being held March 14-16 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.