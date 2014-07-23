Audio-Technica Names Alliance 'Rep of the Year' for SoCal

Audio-Technica named Alliance Audio Visual Group its "Rep of the Year" for distribution of its wired and wireless microphones, headphones, and audio products in the Sourthern California and Nevada regions. Alliance's general manager and account executive, Matthew Jensen, accepted the award on the company's behalf.
Pictured L-R: Audio-Technica's Doug Swan, David Marsh, and Vince Mancuso; Alliance's Matthew Jensen, Jim Chase, and Kenny Andrews; and Audio-Technica's Andrew Pernetti and Philip Cajka.
- Audio-Technica held the awards ceremony to honor its dedicated force of manufacturer’s representatives during the InfoComm Expo on June 18, 2014, in Las Vegas, NV. The "Rep of the Year" award is recognized for outstanding sales performance and is bestowed with Audio-Technica’s beloved Samurai doll award. Alliance Audio Visual Group was acknowledged for its consistent success in the areas of sales, marketing, and customer service.
- David Marsh, Audio-Technica director of sales, professional markets, said, “We are proud to once again honor Alliance Audio Visual Group as our Rep of the Year. The Alliance team has continually distinguished itself with a high level of service and support. We appreciate the attention and level of service they give to their customers, and their knowledge of the A-T product line.”