Audio-Technica Names Alliance 'Rep of the Year' for SoCal

Audio-Technica named Alliance Audio Visual Group its "Rep of the Year" for distribution of its wired and wireless microphones, headphones, and audio products in the Sourthern California and Nevada regions. Alliance's general manager and account executive, Matthew Jensen, accepted the award on the company's behalf.

Pictured L-R: Audio-Technica's Doug Swan, David Marsh, and Vince Mancuso; Alliance's Matthew Jensen, Jim Chase, and Kenny Andrews; and Audio-Technica's Andrew Pernetti and Philip Cajka.