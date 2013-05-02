Sound Image Launches Newly Designed Website

Southern California Sound Image (SI) has launched its newly designed website, www.sound-image.com, providing current and potential clients with a fresh, detailed description of the company's divisional operations, news, history, awards, client lists, project and tour photos, touring equipment lists, a contracting knowledge base and engineering samples, a used gear sales portal, and more.

The new site optimizes navigation by utilizing a minimalistic tab structure to direct users to specific Divisions and content categories within the site. The user-friendly interface allows for easy access to a wealth of information regarding SI's technical, business and human resources.