Herman Distributes West Penn Wire

Herman has formed a new distribution partnership with West Penn Wire, one of the most trusted brands in wire and cable. West Penn Wire manufactures a full line of low-voltage electronic wire and cable for almost any application.

“Herman is excited to bring more value and benefit to the marketplace with the addition of West Penn Wire, another industry-leading product manufacturer within our offering,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP of Herman. “This new partnership enables us to offer a more robust cable solution to our customers and to the industry. We are now able to fulfill wire & cable needs from the two cable industry leaders, Belden & West Penn. Our goal is to continue to identify product lines and value-added services that provide compelling value and benefit to the industry, while enabling our customers to rely on us for all the materials they need.”

Herman’s commercial AV customers can now further consolidate product sourcing for their projects, while enjoying more localized inventory availability. Customers will also have access to West Penn Wire products via Herman’s online store.

“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Herman,” said Andy Oswald, VP of sales, West Penn Wire. “Herman is a true industry leader in providing a broad offering of both products and value-added services to the commercial AV industry. They will certainly enhance our ability to grow our business while delivering value and benefit to our customers.”

West Penn Wire’s product lines range from everyday low-voltage twisted pair and broadcast and broadcast/precision video coaxial cable, to high-performance twisted pair for high frequency applications and high bandwidth optical fiber.