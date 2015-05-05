Audio Everywhere App and ExXtractor

The What: Audio Everywhere provides a solution for delivering high-quality sound from any source.

The What Else: Audio Everywhere is powered by a media appliance that connects to multiple televisions or other sources and operates over standard Wi-Fi. The system provides high quality audio delivered via a free downloadable app used by the venue’s customers. An Audio Everywhere system can support hundreds of users simultaneously and is highly scalable. It can be easily integrated into a location’s existing PA system and support is available for multiple languages. The system is available in multiple configurations from 1 to more than 32 channels of audio.

The Bottom Line: Audio Everywhere’s app is highly customizable and provides the capability to place streaming video or advertisements when the app is launched or at specific times and can also be easily embedded and skinned to integrate into a company’s existing app.