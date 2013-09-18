135th AES Convention to Explore Future of Audio Connectivity

Following the recent publication of AES67-2013, a new engineering standard for networked/streaming audio-over-IP interoperability, the 135th Audio Engineering Society Convention will present the Networked Audio Track, a comprehensive examination of the ongoing fundamental shift in networked audio.

Tim Shuttleworth.

The 135th Audio Engineering Society Convention will be held Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 20, 2013, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The traditional paradigm of transmitting audio and video media content over dedicated point-to-point cabling is being rapidly supplanted by methods of moving media content over data networks such as Ethernet, local-area networks (LANs) and IP-based wide-area networks (WANs). The Networked Audio Track, supported by the AES Technical Committee on Networked Audio Systems, explores the latest developments in methods, protocols and applications of every aspect of networked audio, from low-latency media distribution to command and control of networked audio devices, from Audio-over-IP to coding and error correction.

Chaired by Tim Shuttleworth, a noted expert in the domain of networked audio and the Engineering Manager at systems manufacturer Renkus-Heinz, the Networked Audio Track will cover the entire spectrum of this complex topic, while catering to audience knowledgeability levels ranging from entry level to expert. A partial list of topics covered in presentations, which take place from 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, includes:

*Audio Distribution Over Networks

*A Primer On Fundamental Concepts of Media Networking

*Command and Control Protocols



*Networked Audio Interoperability Standards

“Networking will influence every aspect of professional audio within the next several years, and it’s already well-entrenched in areas such as installed sound and live sound,” said Tim Shuttleworth. “Networked audio is very rapidly integrating itself into the very fabric of pro audio, in a wide range of applications. As a result, learning as much as you can about networked audio is critical to furthering a career in any corner of the industry. This track was developed with that in mind, to offer a wide range of information to the widest audience possible.”

For further detailed information on the Networked Audio Track, visit aes.org/events/135/networkaudio.