Altinex Releases DA1907LX Ditto-Amp

Brea, CA--Altinex has announced the availability of its DA1907LX Ditto-Amp 1-In / 2-Out VGA Distribution Amplifier, another addition to the company’s line of dedicated AV solutions.
- The DA1907LX is a high resolution distribution amplifier designed to facilitate the connection of a single VGA-UXGA source to as many as two scan-rate compatible displays. With the ability to pass very high-resolution video signals without degradation to the image quality, the DA1907LX is an ideal tool that integrators and AV technology managers will find invaluable.
- Compact and easy to use, the Altinex DA1907LX is ideal for audiovisual installations where a single computer needs to be connected to a projector (or presentation monitor) and a local monitor simultaneously. The DA1907LX has female 15-pin HD (VGA-type) connectors on all input and output connectors so it can be used with readily available standard VGA type cables. If desired, the input and/or output of the unit can be easily adapted to 5 BNC connectors through Altinex adapter cables. With two buffered outputs, the DA1907LX is ideal for use with LCD and Plasma displays as well as DLP Projectors. To further ensure easy operation, the unit incorporates a Power / Signal Present LED.
- The Altinex DA1907LX is compatible with RGsB, RGBS, and RGBHV signal types. The unit offers a female 15-pin HD input featuring native Plug & Play compatibility with Output 1. An internal Plug & Play memory option may be selected at purchase for applications where using the Plug & Play feature of the remote device is not desired. The Altinex DA1907LX includes VESA DDC (EDID) pass through on output #1. The Display Data Channel is used to pass Extended Display Identification Data (EDID), which is information used by a display to describe its capabilities to a video source—thus ensuring accurate picture representation.
- Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the DA1907LX 1-In / 2-Out VGA Distribution Amplifier, “The DA1907LX is a versatile presenter’s tool that makes it easy to place the same video signal on both the local monitor and the presentation display by means of its two outputs. With its compact, all-metal construction, the DA1907LX is rugged and can be hidden just about anywhere. This is an easy-to-use AV solution that no conference center or other presentation space should be without.”