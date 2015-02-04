Audinate Adds Six Cities to Dante AV Training Events

Audinate is taking its successful Dante AV Networking World events on the road to six North America cites. These free, full-day events are geared toward anyone involved with the design and installation of networked audio systems, including design consultants, system integrators, and sound engineers. The interactive sessions will introduce attendees to the benefits of Dante and audio over IP networking, showcase example Dante installations, and feature of a full afternoon of hands-on training.

The events are co-sponsored by Audio-Technica, Bose, ClearOne, Focusrite, Presonus, Shure, Symetrix, and Yamaha, and each will feature products from these manufacturers during the hands-on training sessions and in a dedicated demonstration room. Participants to AVNW may also earn four CTS InfoComm RU credits.

The winter/spring sessions are scheduled for the following locations and dates:

•Atlanta, GA on February 25

•Seattle, WA on March 25

•Philadelphia, PA on April 22

•Houston, TX on May 12

•Dallas, TX on May 14

•Orlando, FL on June 16

“The goal of these regional events is to empower channel partners and their customers with knowledge and hands-on training of Dante,” said Joshua Rush, Vice President of Marketing for Audinate. “Our desire is to inspire all the participants with new ideas on how Dante can be used, highlight the commercial benefits of AV networking, and expand their comfort level with Dante and Dante-equipped hardware.”