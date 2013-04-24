Matrox Graphics’ Maevex 5100 Series video over IP solution enables the extension of full HD quality video over standard IP networks for digital signage, collaborative video walls, manufacturing, and automation, process control, and many other applications.

Maevex encoders and decoders capture, stream, and decode video from a variety of sources, and even allow for software-based decoding on non-Maevex devices.

Maevex units come bundled with PowerStream software, allowing for remote management of Maevex devices and enabling a variety of user-defined stream-management features. These include adjustable low bit-rate encoding for minimal and cost-effective bandwidth consumption.