Panasonic Adds PT-LW25H Series Projectors

Panasonic has announced the high-brightness, compact and portable PT-LW25H Series LCD projectors.

The series was designed for highly mobile individuals, such as road warriors, sales executives and classroom presenters, and for use in settings like home offices and hotel business centers.

With brightness of up to 3,000 lumens, simple setup and a contrast of up to 3,000:1, the PT-LW25H Series projectors are ideal portable solutions for individuals looking for excellent image and color quality, as well as high brightness, Panasonic says.

The PT-LW25H Series includes the PT-LW25HU, PT-LX30HU and PT-LX26HU portable projectors. The PT-LW25HU is a WXGA (1,280 x 800 pixels) resolution, 2,500 lumen brightness projector with a high 3,000:1 contrast ratio. The PT-LX30HU and PT-LX26HU have XGA (1,024 x 768 pixels) resolution, a 2,500:1 contrast ratio, and 3,000 and 2,600 lumens ratings, respectively.

The new devices incorporate a number of features that simplify operations for mobile users. These features include the Real-Time Keystone correction, which automatically squares the image, and the preset picture modes, such as the Colorboard and Blackboard modes, which adjust the colors to provide high-quality projection in the absence of a regular screen.

“Our portable-projector customers need devices that offer the optimal mix of performance, reliability and ease of use,” said Scott Wellington, product marketing manager at Panasonic Solutions Company. “The PT-LW25H Series projectors address these needs in a cost effective fashion. By taking full advantage of our 30 years of experience engineering some of the projector industry’s most compelling solutions, the PT-LW25H Series will help our customers do their jobs better while delivering an excellent return on investment.”

Maintenance of the PTLW25H Series is minimal, as the projectors have a maximum lamp and filter replacement cycle of up to 4,000 hours. Remote monitoring and operation over a Local Area Network (LAN) with Panasonic’s Multi Projector Monitoring and Control Software is simple, free and available for download at panasonic.net.