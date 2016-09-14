ATX Networks Expands 1.2GHz RF Management Platforms

ATX Networks is set to feature its newly expanded MAXNET II and SignalOn 1.218GHz bandwidth RF management platforms at the Cable-Tec Expo 2016, booth 1065.

ATX’s MAXNET II and SignalOn modular RF management platforms have been expanded to 1.218GHz bandwidth in order to support the complete frequency range of DOCSIS 3.1 specifications. MAXNET II is an ultra-dense, MCX/F connector-based RF solution with SNMP/web remote control/monitoring. Newest to the line are high-output GaN driver amplifiers and broadcast/narrowcast combiner passives.

SignalOn is a high-density, F/BNC connector-based RF/L-Band solution. It also offers patented make-before-break (MBB) JXP pad sockets so that the RF path is never interrupted. ATX also offers its MAXNET original F/BNC connector-based fully integrated 5-1002MHz RF signal management platform. Active products in all three series include amplifiers, power supplies, RF detector A/B switches, and analog return optical receivers.

ATX also provides drop-in upgrade solutions for legacy, outside-plant amplifiers and nodes that original manufacturers have deemed unsupported. Upgrade solutions cost less than new and take less time to install. Operators can upgrade FP/DFB return lasers to high-performing DFB lasers with better than 50dB NPR over a reasonable dynamic range for superior D3.x upstream data rates. Or, they can upgrade RF line extenders and trunk/bridgers with the latest high-performance GaN technology at 1 or 1.2GHz downstream bandwidths.