Attero Tech has released its unIFY Control Panel 2.0 (UCP 2.0). The UCP 2.0 software provides updated features for simplifying large-scale deployments of Attero Tech products. A refined user interface also offers an improved user experience. UCP 2.0 now also supports configuration of many Attero Tech Dante-enabled products.

