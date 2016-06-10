Attendance Impresses, ‘Non-Traditional’ Tech Abounds

While official numbers remain to be calculated, InfoComm 2016 has clearly enjoyed strong attendance while showcasing the broadest range of new AVL technologies unveiled at any InfoComm exhibition to date. These trends are certainly related. Motivated by the need to learn more about the interoperability of IP-based distribution of audio, video and lighting technologies, professionals from a wide range of content creation and distribution fields arrived in Las Vegas with many questions, real-world case studies and shared challenges from back home in need of new forward thinking solutions.

A commonly overheard term at InfoComm 2016 has been “non-traditional technologies”—from interference-free wireless systems outside of traditional TV bands, such as 2.4 GHz handheld systems and infrared corporate communications systems, to a wide array of AVL-over-IP products. Fresh ways of interconnecting all media elements for distribution and dissemination have proven to excite the masses at what may prove to be the hottest Vegas “show” of the year.