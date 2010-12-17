Audio-Technica Expands In Japan

- Stow, OH--Audio-Technica recently opened the doors on a new facility, Technica Fukui. Located in Echizen City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, Technica Fukui integrates the three pre-existing A-T Fukuoka branches into one location, consolidating and streamlining design efforts with increased collaboration among A-T’s global design teams. The new facility is equipped with a dedicated acoustic lab and an advanced-design anechoic chamber specially designed for audio testing. An emphasis has been placed on further advancing wireless technologies with research and product development.
- Technica Fukui is designed to streamline Audio-Technica’s product development process with emphasis on innovation, accuracy and efficiency. Investments in cutting-edge wireless communication measurement tools will allow A-T to create wireless products for both professional and consumer markets that will use spectrum, an increasingly scarce global resource, more efficiently. With the new Fukui facility, A-T is able to develop, design and test a wider variety of wireless options, from wide to narrow band, analog to digital, and under a variety of communication protocols such as Bluetooth. An example of the Fukui facility’s on-site capability is its anechoic RF chamber, which can be used for EMC (electromagnetic compatibility) as well as EMI (electromagnetic interference) or RFI (radio frequency interference) testing. Having a central design location allows global product management teams a repository for ideas that will become the future of Audio-Technica wireless products.
- Greg Pinto, Audio-Technica U.S. vice president of marketing, recently visited the facility. He notes, “Technica Fukui’s modern, three story glass and stone building is truly a work of art. Its open design, from work areas to conference rooms, underscores the company’s teamwork philosophy. Add to that an impressive, basketball court-sized wireless lab immune to outside RF energy and you can see how A-T will continue to create products that exceed expectations of wireless users.”