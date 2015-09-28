Atlona's New HD Scaler Features 3x1 Switching for HDMI and VGA

Atlona aims to address the need for simple, reliable switching and scaling of digital and analog inputs to office and classroom AV systems in the AT-HD-SC-500, a three-input HD scaler that can select input signals through auto-sensing, front-panel control, or remotely via RS-232 or IP control.

The new scaler is designed to take video signals from AV sources, switchers, or computers, and can scale them to an HDMI output in a range of HDTV and PC resolutions up to 1080p/60Hz and WUXGA. Audio features include a stereo input for the VGA source, de-embedded audio from the HDMI inputs, and a balanced stereo output.



"In many commercial and classroom settings, the requirement for video scaling is often accompanied by the need for signal switching as well as some audio processing," said Bill Schripsema, senior product manager at Atlona.



"From a practical perspective, the auto-switching capability of the HD-SC-500 makes selecting the AV input as simple as turning on the source equipment. For more robust systems, the remote control features ensure installers can configure solutions that address wide-ranging customer needs."



The AT-HD-SC-500 scaler accommodates two HDMI sources and one VGA source, and provides one HDMI output. In addition to RS-232 and TCP/IP control, the device features a built-in web server with a GUI, allowing rapid, remote configuration. LEDs indicate power state and active input source, and front-panel controls include manual source selection and volume adjustment, including mute. The HD-SC-500 can be rack mounted or located adjacent to source or display devices. Power is provided by an included 5V power

supply.