NSCA Accepting Submissions for Business Awards

NSCA has announced that submissions for the 2012 Excellence in Business Awards will be accepted through January 15, 2012, for self- and peer-nominated applications.

Winners will receive one free admission (a $1,049 value) as well as recognition throughout the year in various NSCA and industry publications.

Doug Hall, CEO at The Whitlock Group, said he was proud of his organization’s fiscal policies that earned an Excellence in Business Award for fiscal responsibility in 2011.

“We feel strongly that making sound decisions for our company and our clients helps to keep us all competitive,” Hall said. “This value-based approach, which includes ROI assessments and long-term support for AV and VTC technology investments, is what distinguishes us from many of our competitors in the industry."

Customers, business partners, manufacturers and peers are encouraged to nominate systems integrators who have excelled in one of the following categories:

* Growth Strategies

* Professional Development

* Strategic Advancement

* Project Development

* Marketing Strategies

* Education of Allied Professionals

* Recurring Revenue

* Fiscal Responsibility

* Philanthropic Contributions

Candidates may apply online at nsca.org/blcawards. The NSCA Business & Leadership Conference Committee will announce the winners on February 1, 2012. Conference attendees can register now to save $100 on admission; rates increase on January 5, 2012.

The Excellence in Business Awards will be presented at the 2012 NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, March 1-3, in Dallas, TX. Winners will be featured during the Opening Night Reception, when they will discuss their strategies and techniques in an open forum with their peers and key industry representatives. For more information or to register, visit nsca.org/blc or call 800.446.6722.