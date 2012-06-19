Control4 Launches 24x7 Online Ordering

With 24 x 7 x 365 access to Control4 products, as well as a broad selection of recommended and Control4-certified third-party products.Control4’s new online ordering system for dealers conducting business in the United States and Canada enables dealer access to Control4 product information any time of day, on any day.

Additionally, the new Control4 e-commerce platform includes information and ordering access to third-party products that have been thoroughly tested for interoperability and reliability with the Control4 system.

With 24 x 7 x 365 access to Control4 products, as well as a broad selection of recommended and Control4-certified third-party products, the Control4 online ordering system streamlines the identification, selection, and purchasing process for the essential products needed for home and business automation installations. The new online ordering system makes it easier, more efficient, and very convenient for busy dealers who often need to complete business and administrative tasks either before or after standard business hours.

“Our dealers require solution interoperability and convenient access to desired Control4 and third-party products,” said Martin Plaehn, Control4 CEO, in a company statement. “We believe life and business are best when things work together. We are applying that principle to our business practices by offering our dealers easy, anytime access to the products that we trust will deliver a great experience for their customers.”