Atlona to Demo CLSO-840 4K Switcher at InfoComm

The What: Atlona will showcase its latest core switching, distribution, and connectivity solution, the AT-UHD-CLSO-840, for collaboration projects at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The CLSO-840, now shipping, offers local and remote inputs and outputs for flexibility across AV formats and connectivity options, with five HDMI and three HDBaseT inputs, two HDMI outputs, and two HDBaseT outputs. The CLSO-840 supports resolutions up to 4K/UHD at 60 Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling. Ethernet pass-through allows HDBaseT Ethernet extension from a control system or network. Audio system integration is streamlined with audio embedding and de-embedding, independent audio matrix switching, dedicated input and output gain controls, and a five-band EQ for each output. The CLSO-840 is configured and managed using Atlona Management System software to simplify installation and enable remote monitoring and support.

The Bottom Line: The AT-UHD-CLSO-840 is an 8x4, 4K HDMI and HDBaseT switcher is designed for videoconferencing, distance learning, and training rooms.