Atlona Ships 4K/UHD Switcher and Receiver

- Atlona's new AT-UHD-CLSO-601 switcher and its intended receiver, the AT-UHD-EX-100CE-RX, unveiled at ISE 2015 in Amsterdam, are now shipping.
- Created for classrooms and meeting rooms, the AT-UHD-CLSO-601 is a six-input, 4K/UHD at 30 Hz switcher with built-in scaling and mirrored HDBaseT and HDMI outputs. It incorporates four HDMI and two multi-function analog inputs, allowing digital or legacy analog sources, regardless of native
- resolution, to be used with HDMI displays.
- Attributes such as microphone input with phantom power, auto-switching, 100m signal transmission with power over ethernet, multiple RS-232 ports, balanced analog stereo output, and a web-based GUI for switcher configuration are among the CLSO-601’s long list of practical and advanced features for commercial integrators and their customers.
- The web interface for the AT-UHD-CLSO-601 enables EDID management for optimizing video resolution and audio delivery, and allows HDCP management for using the switcher with compliant and non-compliant devices. The switcher, while provided with a handheld IR remote control, can also be controlled via third-party control systems using IP, IR, or RS-232 formats.
- The AT-UHD-CLSO-601 accepts up to four digital sources—HDMI, DVI, or DisplayPort—via four HDMI inputs. Two 15-pin HD connectors accept analog sources in multiple video standards. Connection on the two analog channels include stereo audio input and RS-232 for bi-directional pass through of control system signals. With mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs, the switcher accommodates a wide variety of meeting and classroom needs, such as dual displays, a confidence monitor, and video projection.
- The AT-UHD-CLSO-601 is Atlona’s first multi-format switcher with power over ethernet and HDBaseT, permitting signal transmission—including AV content, control, ethernet, and 48V power—over a single cable as far as 328 feet (100 m).
- “The AT-UHD-CLSO-601 is a simple solution for our dealers who want to reduce both the complexity and time required for system design and installation, and the AT-UHD-EX-100CE-RX is updated to the most
- current industry standards for content quality and protection,” said Ilya Khayn, co-founder and CEO of Atlona.