Aphex Hires Marsh Gooch as New Marketing Manager

Aphex, a leader in professional audio technology for more than 35 years, has named a new marketing manager to oversee all of the company’s marketing efforts.



Marsh Gooch, a veteran of the pro audio and musical instrument industry, joins the company after successful positions with LOUD Technologies, TASCAM, ESP Guitars and more.

“Marsh brings a wide range of marketing skills and expertise to the Aphex team,” said Aphex CEO David Wiener. “With his knowledge of audio product marketing, brand marketing, artist relations and social media, he’ll help us achieve the goals we’ve set as we continue to grow Aphex.”

Aphex general manager Jim Bailey added: “Marsh has the enthusiasm, drive and attitude that we demand at Aphex, as we continually push to reach the wide variety of demographics Aphex’s products are made for.”

“I’ve heard a lot about how the stars are all lining up for Aphex to become the leader in pro audio that it has always been destined to be, and I’m honored to jump on board for the ride,” said Gooch.