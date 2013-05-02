Symetrix 2Line Analog Telephone Interface Card

Symetrix has released the 2 Line Analog Telephone Interface Card for SymNet. The card integrates a complete set of PSTN telephony functions into SymNet Edge and Radius AEC systems configured for teleconferencing.



The initial rollout includes US FCC Part 68 certification and Industry Canada CS-03 Part I.

The telephone card’s feature set includes incoming call detection and answering, DTMF-dialing, speed-dialing, re-dialing, DTMF decoding, do not disturb, caller-ID reception, call progress detection, and continuous line status and fault monitoring.

Telco connections use standard RJ-11 jacks with parallel set connections per line for a physical handset, a dialer, or an ADA-compliant visual or audible device. As with all SymNet modular cards, the 2 Line Analog Telephone Interface Card may be installed in the field by a certified technician.