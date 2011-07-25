Don Stewart Awarded CEDIA Lifetime Achievement

CEDIA has named Don Stewart of Stewart Filmscreen Corporation the recipient of the 2011 CEDIA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Don Stewart.

Stewart, executive vice president and a corporate partner/principal of Stewart Filmscreen Corporation, will be recognized at the annual Electronic Lifestyles Awards Banquet at CEDIA EXPO on September 10.

CEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual who has exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative, and visionary leadership in the growth and advancement of the residential electronic systems industry. Nominations are submitted by industry professionals and are evaluated on the basis of achievement and service within the industry.

Don Stewart has been active in the video and motion picture industries for more than 30 years. He is recognized worldwide for his technical expertise in projection screen designs and systems. Stewart was instrumental in the development of screen materials to support the introduction of CRT projectors to the consumer market. More recently, Stewart led the development of gray screens specifically designed for today’s digital devices, including FireHawk and GrayHawk.

Don Stewart has personally taught screen technology classes at CEDIA EXPO for 20 consecutive years, including the first CEDIA EXPO at Amelia Island, FL.

In addition to his contributions to the residential electronic systems industry, Don has participated in design and manufacturing for screening rooms for major film studios, flight simulator visual systems for leading aircraft manufacturers, and the massive screen displays for Mission Control at NASA. Stewart received his formal training in film and video technology from the University of Southern California School Of Cinematic Arts.

“Don Stewart’s industry leadership and his commitment to image fidelity have helped to bring the home entertainment experience to new heights for countless consumers,” said CEDIA CEO Utz Baldwin. “We are proud to recognize his contributions to the industry and his longtime support of CEDIA and CEDIA members.”

Tickets for CEDIA’s Electronic Lifestyles Awards Banquet, which will also recognize the award-winning work of CEDIA member volunteers, electronic systems contractors, and manufacturers, can be purchased through the registration process for CEDIA EXPO at cedia.org/expo or onsite at the event. CEDIA EXPO will be held September 7–10 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.