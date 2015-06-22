Atlona Debuts New 16-by-16 4K/UHD Matrix Switcher

The What: The Atlona AT-UHD-PRO3-1616M is a dual-distance 16-by-16 HDMI-to-HDBaseT matrix switcher for 4K/UHD at 60Hz video signals with power over ethernet for receivers and analog audio breakout.

The What Else: The matrix provides both extended distance, 328 foot (100 meter) and long distance, 230 foot (70 meter) HDBaseT transmission over category cable. It also provides convenient bidirectional extension of both RS-232 and IR Control. Four HDMI outputs are provided as mirrored outputs designed for routing HDMI-based audio to an AVR or as additional matrix outputs. The matrix switcher is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports EDID communication. The matrix switcher provides advanced capabilities for AV signal distribution and a host of integrator-friendly features. It supports 4K/UHD at 60 Hz, 4:2:0, 8-bit video signals; offers 3D pass-through and meets HDCP 2.2 copy protection standards. Remote power for compatible Atlona UHD-EX Series HDBaseT receivers is provided using industry standard IEEE 802.3af PoE supplied over HDBaseT links. Professional audio capabilities include analog audio de-embedding with volume, mute, and 5-band EQ for the 12 line level outputs on captive screw connectors.