Webinar Wednesday, Facial Recognition

This Wednesday, 10/12, the DIgital Signage Federation presents a free webcast entitled, “Facial Recognition and Digital Signage Convergence with

Video Analytics.” Video analytics and specifically, facial recognition, is one of the hottest topics in the evolution of digital signage technology and a big step toward meaningful engagement with consumers at point of purchase.

Allan Olbur, Visionary and New Business & Partnership Development for CALComm Technology Solutions OLAM Development Group will make the hour-long presentation focusing on the benefits of integrating this technology while ensuring that the installation complies with the DSF?s privacy protection guidelines.

The presenter is: Allan Olbur

Allan Olbur’s experience ranges over 35+ years in converged technology including datacom, telecom, infrastructure, security and public safety. His career emphasis has been on specialized software development for customized applications in public spaces, mass transit, high rise buildings, and campus environments.

Allan is an industry speaker & publisher of numerous white papers & articles on technology trends and solutions. He is the Visionary – New Business & Partnership Development for CALComm Technology Solutions OLAM Development Group.



Registration for the October 12th event is available online at the DSF

website, "events" page at: