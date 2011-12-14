WSDG Names Three Partners

New York, NY--The Walters-Storyk Design Group has appointed three team members to the position of partner within the firm.
- Left to right: WSDG Project Managers Joshua Morris and Romina Larregina, and company CFO Nancy Flannery have been named partners in the growing architectural /acoustic design firm.
- “2011 has been a watershed year for the Walters-Storyk Design Group,” said company co-principal Beth Walters. “We are extremely fortunate to maintain a project schedule that doubles as a magnet for attracting high-end assignments. And we are fully aware of the contributions our associates make to our ongoing success. In recognition of the invaluable roles they play in our efficiency, bottom line and esprit de corps, three key team members, CFO Nancy Flannery, a 21-year WSDG veteran, and Project Managers, Romina Larregina (10 years) and Joshua Morris (7 years) have been named partners in our growing firm.”
- Recent projects include the completion of Ann Mincieli’s iconic Jungle City Studios, a major new Oven Studio complex for Alicia Keys, and Village Studios, an important production complex in Guangzhou, China, coupled with a series of high-end personal studios including: Cynthia Daniels’ MonkMusic in East Hampton, and project studios in Connecticut and Vermont.
- On the domestic education front, WSDG completed five additions to The Art Institutes’ on-going national teaching studio expansion program (twenty and counting). The firm is also developing a significant number of technology rooms for the Berklee College of Music’s largest-ever teaching studio expansion, a 12 story building in Boston and a major new international campus in Valencia, Spain (spring, 2012). WSDG Latin America recently completed multiple high technology suites for the Artes Building, a seven-story addition to The Vatican’s Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia.
- “With forty plus years of experience and 3000 plus projects in our portfolio, we have also built a world-class cadre of designers, project managers, and systems installation experts," said John Storyk. "Every assignment presents its own idiosyncratic challenges and rewards. Our system of pooling the creative design, system integration and project management assets of all our offices is a textbook example of international cooperation. For us, the art of collaboration is a key element of our design work, and we are privileged to be associated with so many high profile clients.”