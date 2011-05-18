RDL Introduces Energy-Saving Mixer Amplifiers

RDL is now shipping its new HD Series 35 Watt Mixer Amplifiers.
- RDL HD Series ultra high efficiency amplifiers draw less than 1 Watt of mains power while in standby mode.
- RDL HD Series ultra high efficiency amplifiers are designed for commercial installations. An internal low-power-consumption processor monitors usage demands to completely shut down internal circuitry for maximum power conservation and low long-term operating cost.
- The amplifiers draw less than 1 Watt of mains power while in standby mode and automatically turn on when an audio input signal is detected.
- The HD-MA35U/A is a 4 input mixer amplifier, the HD-PA35U/A is a single input amplifier and the HD-RA35U/A is a 4 input remote controlled mixer amplifier. All models are available with either a 4/8 Ohm or constant voltage (25, 70 or 100 V) output. All models have built-in VCAs designed for use with RDL or other OEM remote controls.