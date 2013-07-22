Harris Broadcast Expands ClearVision TV to Four Airports

ClearVision, the in-airport TV network developed by Clear Channel Airports, and connectiVISION Digital Networks, is using Harris Broadcast digital signage technology to deliver an out-of-home broadcast experience to travelers in four airports. Powered by Harris Broadcast InfoCaster hardware and software, ClearVision delivers a mix of network entertainment, in-house produced content, regional news and local advertising on uniquely branded channels for each airport.

connectiVISION gathers content from major broadcast and cable networks, produces supplementary media and graphics, and builds dayparting strategies for each channel based on 18-hour broadcast days. Those dayparting strategies incorporate advertising purchased by local businesses, which InfoCaster generates as interstitials, lower thirds and banners.

David Tetreault, chief operating officer at ClearVision/connectiVISION, notes that InfoCaster could handle the very specific program rotations and targeted content delivery ClearVision needs, along with the network-based scalability to support growth into more airports.

“We are broadcasters in the Away-From-Home arena and wanted to operate a program day that was scheduled hour by hour, minute by minute,” said Tetreault. “We run a program log that is dynamic and always changing. InfoCaster gave us the ability to plug in 12 minutes of advertising, three minutes of local branding per airport, and 45 minutes of entertainment content on an hourly basis for 18 hours each broadcast day. We can program many unique channels just as a TV station or cable company operates.”

To date, the company has launched broadcast services at major airports in Raleigh, Dallas, New Orleans, and soon Cleveland, with future major market launches in the works. Systems integration firm Keycode Media handles all airport installations, including InfoCaster media players, supporting infrastructure and screens in all terminals. Keycode Media also built ClearVision’s Burbank, California-based network operations center where all content is prepared, scheduled and distributed.

“ClearVision TV is quickly becoming a force in airport multimedia,” said Toby Sturek, executive vice president, specialty businesses, Clear Channel Outdoor. “Clear Channel Airport’s reinvention of the air travel experience through ClearVision is enabling local, regional and national brands to connect with, and entertain, millions of travelers annually.”

Mike Cavanaugh, president of Keycode Media, adds that InfoCaster allows ClearVision to clearly differentiate its services from other airport TV networks by creating and distributing unique content that is specific to each airport — as well as track any and all advertising placements across the entire network. “You can imagine how complex it is to track ad placements across multiple airports, all with their own unique broadcast channels,” said Cavanagh. “The InfoCaster software allows ClearVision to do it seamlessly and efficiently while creating an attractive return on investment.”

Cavanagh adds that while airports will share network entertainment and some general content, the InfoCaster Network Manager tool makes it “easy to drag and drop the unique commercials and content for each city.”

Henry Mauriss, chief executive officer at ConnectiVISION, said he expects the InfoCaster software will bring additional business benefits to the forefront of the operation, providing advertisers with proof of performance and opening last-minute windows into avails for up-to-the-minute ad scheduling. This strategy drives home the point that ClearVision is a broadcast operation. InfoCaster is in fact part of a large Harris Broadcast family of graphics and channel branding products used by top network broadcasters.