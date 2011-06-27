BSS Audio Ships Ethernet AVB Switch

Orlando, FL--Harman BSS Audio is now shipping the GS724T 24-Port Ethernet AVB Switch. The BSS Audio GS724T is co-branded with Netgear, Inc., and represents the first AVB (IEEE Audio Video Bridge) switch for networking multichannel audio and video over standardized Ethernet, according to the company.

HiQnet System Architect 3.0, launched at InfoComm 2011, includes the ability to add representations of the BSS Audio GS724T to the system design and add them to equipment racks if required. By specifying IP addresses for the GS724T devices represented within System Architect, designers are able to double-click on a GS724T and launch its web-management interface in the computer's default web browser.

The BSS Audio GS724T Ethernet AVB Switch completes the signal chain between forthcoming Harman Professional AVB-enabled products, such as the Ethernet AVB High Speed Option Card for the dbx Professional Products SC Digital Matrix Processors.