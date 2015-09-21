ATEN Extends HDBaseT Line with HDBaseT-Lite Video Extender Series

The What: ATEN has released its second series of HDBaseT-certified extenders. ATEN’s new HDBaseT-Lite Series are HDBaseT Class B solutions with a transmission distance of up to 70 meters. The HDBaseT Lite series supports a comprehensive set of features teamed with an affordable price, complementing ATEN’s existing Class A line (up to 100m).

The What Else: ATEN’s HDBaseT-Lite Series consists of three models designed to suit a range of applications and budgets: VE802, HDMI HDBaseT-Lite extender with POH; VE801, HDMI HDBaseT-Lite extender; VE601, DVI HDBaseT-Lite extender.

Of the HDBaseT-Lite Series, the VE802 HDMI HDBaseT-Lite Extender with POH offers the most extensive set of features. The POH (Power over HDBaseT) function allows power to be transmitted from transmitter to receiver via the Cat-5e/6a cable, simplifying cable deployments and reducing installation costs as the receiver requires no additional power source. The VE802 also has a bi-directional RS-232 serial port and a bi-directional IR channel port for control and configuration.

The Bottom Line: For more basic AV extension applications, the VE801 provides similar functionality to the VE802 but without the added features of POH, IR, and RS-232 support. Alternatively, the VE601 is for applications that require a DVI-compliant extender. All models include interference-resistant technology and support resolutions up to 4K.