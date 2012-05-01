TC Furlong to Host Yamaha CL Launch Tour

Lake Forest, IL--Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. and TC Furlong Inc. will host a mini-demo tour featuring the new Yamaha CL Digital Console Series, May 1-2, at three separate Chicago-area sites.

Yamaha Systems Application Engineer, Kevin Kimmel, regional district manager, Mike Eiseman, and TC Furlong staff will be on hand to demonstrate the new console. All events are free of charge and open to audio professionals are welcome.

Dates and location of events are: Tuesday, May 1, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., TC Furlong Inc., Lake Forest, IL; Wednesday, May 2, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., American Management Association, Rosemont, IL; and Wednesday, May 2, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tribeca Flashpoint Academy, in Chicago.

The Yamaha CL console is Dante network-based and uses Yamaha CentraLogic technology. Features include remote I/O for a more responsive Yamaha system solution. The three CL models (CL1, 3, and 5) are only differentiated by frame size and input capability. All three models feature 24 mix buses, 8 matrix buses, stereo and mono buses, and 8 DCAs. The console series was specifically designed for sound reinforcement applications, including performing arts venues, theaters, houses of worship, touring, and remote broadcast.