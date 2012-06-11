Sennheiser Launches Tourguide 1039 system

- Sennheiser [InfoComm 2012 booth C9736] has introduced its new Tourguide 1039 system for guided tour, interpreting and assistive listening applications.
- “Today, professional users are faced with expanding content demands in an increasingly crowded wireless environment. To meet this challenge, Tourguide 1039 offers the widest tuning bandwidth on the market,” explained Vanessa Jensen, Senior Product Specialist for Integrated Systems at Sennheiser’s U.S. headquarters. “Tourguide 1039 offers up to 75 MHz of tunable frequencies, allowing users to transmit as many as 32 channels of simultaneous content, all with exceptional audio quality.” The Tourguide EK 1039 portable receiver utilizes Adaptive Diversity to enhance reception reliability.
- An audio frequency response of a full 25–15,000 Hz gives the receiver a natural, high-quality sound reproduction. “Assistive listening installations in theaters or music venues will benefit from this excellent audio quality,” Jensen added.
- To streamline setup, the EK 1039 is fitted with a Copy function. Once one receiver has been programmed, its settings can be transmitted via infrared to the other receivers. To allow for easy recognition and assignment to the listeners, the channels of the Tourguide EK 1039 receiver can be given a name. This channel name is part of the data that can be copied from receiver to receiver.
- Transmitters from the 2000 series can be used with the EK 1039’s wide switching bandwidth. Transmitters from the evolution wireless G3 series are also compatible (reducing the effective switching bandwidth to 42 MHz). The EK1039 ships with the BA 2015 rechargeable battery back, but can also be powered by standard AA batteries. The EK 1039 carries a standard 3.5mm headphone jack, and can be combined with Sennheiser’s induction accessories for the hearing impaired.
- Tourguide 1039 joins Sennheiser’s guidePORT and Tourguide 2020-D systems, which offer customized solutions for guided tour applications. guidePORT can lead users through museums or exhibits. Identifiers or induction loops automatically trigger audio information that corresponds to the physical exhibit or video. The user can also access data via the keypad by entering the number of the appropriate station on the tour. Tourguide 2020-D digital audio system can be used as a tourguide or translation system for conferences or as an assistive hearing device in theaters or other facilities. Six to eight channels can be used simultaneously. The full package includes a case for charging and transporting all components.
- For more information: www.sennheiserusa.com
Topics