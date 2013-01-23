Listen Appoints Territory Account Manager, Sales Manager

Listen Technologies Corporation has appointed Sam Nord as territory account manager, and Joel Motel as regional sales manager.

Sam Nord.Joel Motel.

Sam Nord will be responsible to manage and develop accounts in California. He will also carry out Listen’s sales policies, objectives and initiatives. In his new position, Nord will report directly to Peter Papageorge, Listen Technologies Corporation director of sales, North America.

Joel Motel will be responsible to manage the accounts, sales representatives and dealers to meet or exceed sales targets within his designated region of the US and Canada. He will also develop new accounts. In his new position, Motel will also report to Peter Papageorge.

Sam Nord joins Listen Technologies with over 18 years of sales and account management experience in the professional audio-visual industry. Prior to joining Listen Technologies, Sam was sales engineer/education sales manager for AVI-SPL in California.

“Sam’s background with manufacturing sales and AV integration sales is the perfect balance for supporting our partners in California,” Peter Papageorge said. “Sam brings a new dynamic and is a great addition for supporting our integrators, consultants and end user communities. His history with end users will help our partners expand their business.”

Commenting on the opportunity, Nord said, "I am very excited to join the Listen Technologies team. Having spent several years selling Listen products as a reseller, I'm looking forward to promoting Listen’s rapidly growing, high-quality line of audio solutions as a direct representative. Listen Technologies products fill a unique and vital niche in the audio market. It is an honor to now have the opportunity to help grow the adoption of these products within my assigned region."

Joel Motel brings over thirty five years of sales, product management, product marketing, training and sales management experience in the pro audio-visual industry. He has thorough knowledge across many disciplines including installed sound, pro audio, recording and musical instruments. Prior to joining Listen Technologies, Motel was vice president of sales and marketing for Sound Bridge Acoustic Labs. He served as regional sales manager for Harman Signal Processing for twelve years for the BSS Audio, dbx Professional, and Lexicon brands.

“Listen is growing its team of sales professionals to expand our markets and ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of our industry,” Peter Papageorge said. “Joel’s history with system sales and supporting consultants and AV designers will help Listen realize this direction. It will be a pleasure to have an industry veteran with solid sales management experience on the sales team. I know that he will make an immediate difference to our strategy.”