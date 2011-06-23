Electrosonic Designs Cruise Center System

As part of a multi-million dollar renovation of the World Cruise Center at the Port of Los Angeles, Electrosonic has designed a new audio, video, and show control system, crafted digital signage, created a kid-friendly videowall, and installed a zoned sound and paging system.

The Port of Los Angeles is one of the busiest cruise ports on the West Coast, with Disney Cruise Line and other major cruise lines calling at the World Cruise Center. Electrosonic was tasked with the design of an audio, video, and show control system that would meet the needs of the Port of Los Angeles and the cruise lines operating out of Berth 93. Once the design was approved by all parties, Electrosonic engineered, manufactured, installed and programmed the new system.

“One of the main challenges was scheduling,” said project manager Guy Fronte. “As is often the case, a cruise ship was scheduled to berth on a particular day, so all of the trades had to carefully coordinate and complete their work to clear the path for others to access the venue.”

Key components of the audio, video and show control system included NION n6 audio processing, QSC amplifiers, and an AMX NI-2100 controller with NXD-700Vi touchscreen.

Berth 93’s digital signage is displayed on a compliment of flat-screen LCD monitors including two Samsung 650FP’s, nine Samsung 520DX’s and 24 LG M2900S-BN’s. Playback for the system is sourced from a combination of Harris DS1100 and DS500 devices. Electrosonic trained the operators on the digital signage system so that they were capable of running the equipment seamlessly.

Electrosonic was also asked to configure a videowall to entertain children waiting to board the cruise ships. Additionally, Electrosonic created a zoned sound system for pre-recorded and live announcements for passengers. It features 24 Renkus-Heinz IC-8R audio speakers installed throughout the berth and 22 Sound Tube CM 600i ceiling speakers.