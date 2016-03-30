Ashly Audio Appoints Aldridge Marketing As Regional Rep

Ashly Audio has appointed Aldridge marketing as it representative firm in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Aldridge Marketing will handle Ashly’s entire range of installed sound solutions - network power amplifiers, Protea digital processors (either stand-alone or integrated with amplification), analog signal processing gear, and intuitive remote controls including the Ashly iPad remote app.

Aldridge Marketing specializes in serving the AV systems integration market, the retail music channel, live sound production, and rental equipment. “We’re very happy to partner with the capable team at Aldridge Marketing,” said John Sexton, Ashly’s director of sales for North America. “Their pre-sale assistance includes product selection consultation and comprehensive demo support. Their during-sales assistance includes superior inside sales support and their post-sale follow-through includes installation support and end-user training. They’re the complete package. We’re excited for Aldridge Marketing’s loyal clients to learn the many ways that Ashly Audio can win them more jobs.”