Protean Products for Problem-Solving Tech Managers

Kramer Electronics’ 840Hxl HDMI Test Pattern Generator

The new tool can generate 32 preset patterns including several unique patterns incorporating motion, at 16 popular predefined resolutions. In addition, this unit has the ability to setup and store seven user-defined resolutions. Use it as a basic pattern generator but also as an advanced HDMI troubleshooting device. The user can easily select the pattern, the resolution, the color depth, and the color space of the output HDMI signal, either through the front panel buttons or the included computer software. The 840Hxl also has extensive audio capabilities, as well. www.kramerelectronics.com

Middle Atlantic Products Reference Series

The Reference Series is a furniture rack that is optimized for convenient mobility of presentation and communications equipment, according to the company. Designed for use in highvisibility areas in corporate, municipal, and higher education environments, the Reference Series incorporates architecturally focused aesthetics, including three standard finishes not previously available. It is engineered with internal steel gussets for structural rigidity and bolt-thru easy-gliding casters for transport. An integrated cable entry and spool system offers a convenient method to wrap cables inside the rack when not in use, enabling easier travel between rooms. www.middleatlantic.com

Chief Micro-Adjustable Whiteboard Mounting Solution

Chief is now shipping its new WBM2 Series Micro- Adjustable Whiteboard Mount. The solution allows you to install a new interactive board over pre-existing chalkboards and dry erase boards, resulting in a clean installation that keeps all original equipment intact. Designed for quick installation, the WB2 Series features an easy, three-step set-up process and multiple post-installation adjustments to achieve ideal positioning. www.chiefmfg.com

Black Box MediaCento IPX Multicast Extension System

This IP streaming solution from Black Box multicasts HDMI video and audio to up to 256 screens on a network. It can optionally be used to output source video on video walls, so you can project video content on a larger scale. Black Box says that the MediaCento IPX Multicast extension system is ideal for AV installers and end-users looking for an economical way to distribute and scale 1080p video content across a wall of tiled screens, including those used for digital signage in public venues or for command and control room applications. www.blackbox.com

VERIS 2 from Community Professional Loudspeakers

The second generation of the VERIS (VERsatile Installation Systems) Series is now available. VERIS 2 offers a new range of two-way, three-way, and subwoofer designs; it is an expanded, evolved collection of 11 new VERIS models, from small-format enclosures for distributed systems, fill and delay applications to mid-sized three-way systems designed for front-of-house performance. www.communitypro.com

DPI Upgrades Brightness

Digital Projection International (DPI) is offering a brightness upgrade to their entire LED projector lineup. By combining engineering innovation and newlyavailable components, each of DPI’s LED displays now deliver higher luminance, with select models breaking the 1,000-lumen threshold. Priced between $12,995 and $39,995 MSRP, DPI offers a variety of LED projectors for residential, commercial, and simulation applications. Display options can be found in a variety of resolutions to meet your specific needs. www.digitalprojection.com