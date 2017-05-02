AptoVision Releases BlueRiver NT2000 Firmware Update

AptoVision has released the latest firmware update for its BlueRiver NT2000 AV-over-IP chipset, which includes a new mode that enables video to be transported and scaled without latency. The new release also includes an advanced chroma resampling engine for complete video format flexibility. All video processing functions including broadcast-quality scaling, multi-source video compositing, and video wall processing with bezel correction can be applied to any video signal without restriction.

“While others are saturating the market with the message that latency is unavoidable in AV over IP and in video processing, AptoVision have been hard at work shattering the status quo,” said Justin Kennington, strategic and technical marketing director at AptoVision. “Some claim that 30 milliseconds is ‘as good as it gets,’ but the latest update to BlueRiver NT2000 delivers a system that can transport and scale video in three milliseconds—a 10X improvement. As the established pioneers of the AV-over-IP revolution, I’m very pleased that we are extending our capabilities with features that the big guys said were impossible.”

AptoVision's flagship chipset, BlueRiver NT2000, is part of the BlueRiver NT+ Series, which transports uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over Ethernet, and the foundation of SDVoE technology. The chipsets are HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 compatible and transmit true 4K/60Hz (4:4:4) video with latency under one tenth of a millisecond over 100m of Cat-x or 30KM of fiber. They support the complete range of signal types including audio, GbE, USB 2.0, RS-232, and IR, all of which can be routed independently. Audio can be extracted from or injected into any HDMI stream within the network. BlueRiver NT2000 offers high-value AV processing capabilities which enable video-wall, multi-view and seamless switching applications.

BlueRiver NT2000 will be powering all the demonstrations in the SDVoE Alliance booth at InfoComm 2017 (Orlando, June 14-16, booth 3729).