Apantac Debuts TAHOMA-DL Hybrid Multiviewer

The TAHOMA-DL "Hybrid" Multiviewer.Portland, OR--Apantac will launch its new TAHOMA-DL "Hybrid" Multiviewer to the Professional AV market at InfoComm 2011.

The TAHOMA-DL Hybrid Multiviewer combines monitoring multimedia and broadcast quality inputs on the same multi-image display processing system.

The Hybrid Multiviewer allows for the combination of multimedia inputs such as: DVI, VGA, RGB, HDMI, Blu-ray DVD, DVD, component, s-video, as well as broadcast quality 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs.

Apantac will roll-out six TAHOMA-DL models during 2011, with the first one being the TAHOMA-DL-4+4. This model accepts four multimedia inputs and four broadcast SDI inputs for monitoring on a high resolution display(s).