Canon Showcases Projector Solutions at ISE 2012

Canon Europe was joined at its ISE stand by six companies from its partner community. Canon’s AV Industry partners showcased the high image quality of Canon projectors in a diverse range of integrated solutions, including 4D simulation, building mapping, and an interactive golf simulator.

On stand, Canon showcased its latest installation projector, the XEED WUX5000, for the first time. This product offers 5000 lumens of brightness, together with a native WUXGA resolution and a range of Canon lens options and features. To demonstrate the WUX5000’s image quality, a series of images were displayed from photographer and anthropologist Dr. Dirk Rohrbach’s latest documentary work.

Canon’s two-story stand at ISE showcased solutions developed by six Canon Partners:

CL Corporation 4D Simulator: Canon and CL Corporation (France) demonstrated a 4D simulator using two Canon XEED WUX5000 projectors in a passive 3D configuration, together with hydraulically-operated seats and other physical effects including water, to give people a truly ‘four dimensional’ experience.

Sports Coach Systems Golf Simulation: Sports Coach Systems (UK) used a Canon SX80 Mark II projector in combination with special speed and direction sensors to create a real-life golf simulator, capable of measuring the player’s skill and accuracy. Throughout the show, Canon ran a competition to find the ‘Champion Golfer of ISE 2012’. Each day, budding golfers had a chance to win a brand new Canon EOS Digital SLR camera. The prize was awarded to the most skilled golfer at the end of each day.

Urbanscreen Building mapping: Urbanscreen (Germany) in conjunction with AV Stumpfl (Austria) recreated a recent large-scale projection from the Leopold Museum in Vienna’s Museums Quarter, using a scale model and two Canon XEED WUX4000 projectors. The projection was an exact copy of a spectacular event which transformed the exterior surface of the Museum into a three-dimensional film canvas in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Antycip Simulation Media Wall: Canon and Antycip Simulation (UK) showed an ultra-short throw solution capable of displaying a large image from a throw distance of just 32 cm. The solution is particularly suitable for advertising, retail and digital signage applications. The Media Wall uses a combination of four Canon LV-8235 UST projectors to create a large, high-quality display area.

3D Perception Panoramic boardroom display: 3D Perception used two Canon XEED WUX5000 projectors in conjunction with its new ‘MegaWall’ series image processor, to create a perfectly blended panoramic display. MegaWall is designed for flexibility, reliability and ease of use – and is ideal for a wide range of applications including high-end corporate boardrooms, command and control, simulation and entertainment environments. The GUI (graphical user interface) allows the output windows to be arranged across the visual display in any layout that the operator desires.

Larivière AcuScreenPRO: In conjunction with Larivière GmbH (Germany), Canon demonstrated its on-site DICOM calibration system for its medical portfolio of XEED projectors. The system delivers detailed grayscale X-Ray images, rendered in the highest possible quality for the unique conditions of the room.

Julian Rutland, Canon’s Visual Communication Products and Solutions Director says: “At Canon, we use our long history of expertise in lens development to create projectors that offer outstanding image quality. Our AV partner community bring our devices to life, creating innovative solutions for their customers, which we’re proud to be a part of. Our stand at ISE 2012 gives us the chance to showcase their work to a wider audience and reach out to potential partners, customers, colleagues and friends.”