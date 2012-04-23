AOpen Partners with KOLO in Latin America

San Jose, CA--AOpen, Inc. has announced a new partnership with KOLO, a system integrator based in Mexico.

By entering into this partnership, KOLO will become AOpen’s first official Certified System Builder in Mexico and other Latin American countries such as Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Peru, etc.

Headquartered in Mexico, KOLO is a system integrator focusing largely on Digital Signage LED displays. The company has over 8 years of consolidated IT knowledge. KOLO was also the first Latin American company that was qualified into the Intel Branding Advantage Program. Their other partners include LG Electronics Mexico, Samsung Mexico, and INTEL. Besides providing many different digital signage services to customers, the company had also established the KOLO Academy in 2010 with the objective of providing the most extensive training to all digital signage partners.

“We are moved by the passion, the taste of know-how,” said Andrea Mereghetti, CEO of KOLO, who has 16 years of expertise in IT and Digital Signage industry.

In addition to leveraging KOLO’s extensive resources in Latin America, AOpen is most excited to be able to provide timely and comprehensive services to existing and potential customers in Mexico and Latin American countries in the near future.

On April 26, 2012, KOLO will be hosting their 5th Digital Signage Mexico Forum in the World Trade Center in Mexico City. They are expecting approximately 150 to 200 attendees, and many of these attendees will be VARs, System Integrators, Distributors, and Internet Service Providers. AOpen is pleased to be invited as one of the key presenters at the event.

Vernon Slack, director of business development, will be discussing the importance of choosing commercial hardware in a Digital Signage implementation and share more insights on implementation costs and more.”

“The most important cost measurement in purchasing digital signage solutions is the Total Cost of Ownership,” said Vernon Slack. “If you purchase equipment that runs cool and can be managed remotely, you will see significant savings. If you purchase “consumer” equipment you will save a few dollars on your capital expenditure but nothing like the money saved on service and performance of a commercial grade solution.”