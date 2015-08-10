AOPEN Chromebox Commercial Pre-Sale Event

The AOPEN Chromebox Commercial runs on the Chrome OS with apps for signage, kiosk and POS markets.

The Chromebox Commercial is a commercial grade device that can be used for digital displays and vertical applications. It stands at 25mm tall.

AOPEN’s Commercial Chromebox is a shock and vibration resistant solid-state device with a operating temperature range up to a maximum of 60 degrees celsius (140 degrees fahrenheit).The Chromebox has built-in hardware encryption and verified firmware boot. It has automatic system updates, auto recovery, and Zero Touch Manageability via the Cloud using Chrome Device Management.

To connect other devices such as POS peripherals, the Chromebox Commercial provides RS – RJ commercial ports, including for legacy applications. The Commercial Chromebox also has low power consumption.

All Commercial Chrome products come with options for either a yearly or a perpetual Chrome Device Management license. There is a standard three-year warranty on the device or an optional five-year warranty that can be chosen.