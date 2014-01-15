Atlona Revamps Atlona Academy Training Portal

Atlona has completely redesigned and relaunched its online training resource, Atlona Academy, for 2014.

Through a wide range of new features, the enhanced portal provides an upgraded user experience to support better understanding of Atlona products, deliver information on upcoming technologies, and offer insights on imminent industry trends.

"New and improved, our Atlona Academy Training Program has been redesigned to offer a simpler, more seamless learning experience to our partners and customers," said Ken Eagle, director of training and technical sales for Atlona. "Users will notice a more intuitive process for enrolling in our wide-ranging training programs and find exciting new tools related to gaining knowledge on the latest AV system designs, technology advances, and product overviews from Atlona's team of industry experts."

Atlona Academy is an exclusive and valuable training resource offered to all Atlona partners. Designed to be the industry's most comprehensive one-stop learning resource, the program helps users, customers, and resellers learn more about AV connectivity solutions through a wide range of white papers, webinars, training videos, and other knowledge-based tools. All curriculum and events are offered free of charge and are specifically produced to develop AV distribution knowledge, enhance customer service, and improve both system design and sales through a unique solution-based approach.